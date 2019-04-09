Iris Festival to feature Smokin’ On The Square BBQ Cookoff

The 40th annual Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden is expanding one of its most popular events, namely the BBQ Cook off.

“It’s expected to be a lot bigger and better than in recent years,” Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn said. “It’s part of the Memphis BBQ Network, which is a big deal.” He added that it’s categorized as a patio event, which is a sanctioned BBQ cook off.

The Hope Outreach BBQ Cook Off is expected to have many more cooking teams to sign up than in past years, in hope of winning trophies and cash prizes.

