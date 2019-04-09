Household Hazardous Waste to Be Collected in Weakley County

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Weakley County on Saturday, April 13.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off location is:

Weakley County Convenience Center, 608 County Maintenance Rd., Dresden, 8 a.m. – noon. The local contact is Michelle Nichols at (731) 364-6798.

