The interior of a Greenfield home was badly damaged in a mid-morning fire that was fully-involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

According to Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley, at approximately 10:29 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, the Weakley County 911 Office dispatched firefighters to a residence located at 109 Delmar Street.

(See complete story in the April 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)