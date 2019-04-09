Cocaine discovered at Martin residence



Antonio Royal Hogard, Jr.

Rodney Lee Ferguson

Two Martin men are facing drug charges after a search of their home over the weekend revealed the presence of cocaine and marijuana.

Those charged are 24-year-old Antonio Royal Hogard, Jr. and 25-year-old Rodney Lee Ferguson, both of 100 Hampton Street in Martin. Hogard is charged with Possession of Schedule 2 with Intent, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities, and Simple Possession. Ferguson is charged with Simple Possession and Failure to Appear.

