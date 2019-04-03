Obituaries

Shirley Frances Turnbo

Shirley Frances Turnbo, age 71 of Dresden, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside funeral services were held March 29 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dresden.

Shirley Frances Turnbo was born January 25, 1948 to the late Clovis Durham and Ruby Jean Christian in Hohenwald, TN.

Mrs. Turnbo is survived by her partner; Debbie Todd of Dresden; her son, Randy Turnbo of Dresden; her daughters, Teresa Potter of Dresden, Tammy Markowski of Dresden, Lisa Turnbo of Dresden, Debbie Turnbo (Rusty Brackett) of Martin, Mary O’Callaghan of Dresden, Angie (Mark) Ayers of Martin, Paula Todd of Dresden; her brothers, Roger (Kelly) Durham of Union City, Joe (Diane) Durham of Dresden; her sisters, Connie Turner of Martin, Ann Gurley of Dresden, fifteen grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Anita J. Dortch

Anita J. Dorth, age 84 of Sharon, died March 29. Services were held March 31 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Alamo Cemetery.

Ms. Dortch was born December 31, 1934 to James Foster Moon and Virginia Clevanger Moon, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Dortch.

She is survived by her sons, Earl Wayne Dortch and wife, Cherrie, and dale Dortch; one daughter, Deborah Durkin and husband, James; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Billie Sue Hudson

Billie Sue Hudson, age 84 of Gleason, died March 27. Funeral services were held April 1 at Gleason Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Jim Pinnell officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mrs. Hudson was born August 19, 1934 to William David Ozment and Eva Mae Ozment, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Faye Hicks, Eual Mae Gorham, and Rozelle Wiseman.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Hudson; her son, Trent (Sherrye) Hudson of Gleason; daughter, Jill (Doug) Scott of Paris; brother, Harold Thomas Ozment of Hurricane Mills; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.