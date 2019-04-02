Unemployment down in all 95 Tennessee counties; reaches record low

The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s counties improved in February, according to new information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties have an unemployment rate less than 5.0 percent, a marked improvement from January’s jobless numbers.

“It is encouraging when unemployment rates drop in every county across the state,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Jeff McCord.

Unemployment in Weakley County during the month of February was 3.5 percent, which represents a 1.6 percent decline from the previous month’s rate of 5.1 percent. It was 0.3 percent lower than the national rate, but 0.3 percent above the state average. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,570 workers, 16,000 were employed and 570 were unemployed.

(See complete story in the April 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)