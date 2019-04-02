Semi/auto crash sends Greenfield man to hospital

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford works the scene of a collision between a pickup and semi in downtown Greenfield on Thursday.

A two-vehicle crash in downtown Greenfield sent a local man to the hospital.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, a 2013 Silver Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Johnny Reynolds of Greenfield was traveling south on Meridian Street (State Route 45) in Greenfield when his vehicle collided with a semi.

The pickup crashed into a northbound 2019 Peterbilt AA tractor-trailer, driven by 49-year-old Timothy Dodd of Cedar Grove, Tennessee.

(See complete story in the April 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)