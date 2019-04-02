One transported following single-car accident

Emergency personnel worked the scene of a single-vehicle accident that took place Thursday afternoon at 4461 Stella Ruth Road, which is located south of Martin.

A Weakley County man was transported to the hospital, following a single-vehicle accident in a dangerous curve just outside of Martin.

According to a report issued by Sgt. Mike Ford of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:52 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 21-year-old John K. Moody of Greenfield was traveling north on Stella Ruth Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, when he met another vehicle in a 15 m.p.h. curve. Sgt. Ford states there was no contact between Moody’s Suburban and the other vehicle. However, Moody over-corrected and ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

(See complete story in the April 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)