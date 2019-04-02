Hwy 22 in Dresden blocked by fallen tree; police car struck by motorist

A Dresden Police Department vehicle was struck by a motorist Saturday night, after failing to stop at a blocked off roadway that was closed to traffic, due to a tree that had fallen across Hwy 22.

A weekend storm, accompanied by gusting winds, dumped copious amounts of rain on an already water-soaked landscape in Weakley and other West Tennessee counties.

The foul weather was also a contributing factor in a two-vehicle accident involving an out-of-state motorist who crashed his car into a parked Dresden Police Department patrol unit.

According to a THP report, a Dresden P.D. patrol car was parked facing southwest blocking both southbound lanes, due to the Weakley County Municipal Electric System replacing some utility poles further south that were damaged by the storm.

(See complete story in the April 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)