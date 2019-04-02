Gleason man charged with child rape

Clarence Allen Grantham

Fifty-nine year old Clarence Allen Grantham of 206 Holland Street, Gleason, has been charged with Rape of a Child after further investigation into the allegations that he had unlawful conduct with underage girls at his residence in Gleason.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, April 10, for his preliminary hearing on the child rape charge.

