DRESDEN BOARD AWARDS SOLID WASTE CONTRACT

Bids submitted by three different solid waste companies for residential and commercial garbage pickup were carefully reviewed and debated, during Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen. A spirited discussion ensued regarding not only the cost of the service, but the quality. Initially, there were supporters for each of the sanitation companies. Some favored keeping recycling services, while others preferred having regular garbage pickup, which is much cheaper.

Finally, after much discussion, Alderman Dilday made a motion to accept the contract with Red River without recycling, which was seconded by Alderman Anderson. When the question was called on the motion, Red River Waste Solutions received the winning bid, with aldermen Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday and Kenneth Moore voting in favor of entering into a five-year contract with the Union City based company, and alderpersons Joyce Hurt and Willie Parker voting against it.

(See complete story in the April 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)