Weakley County Nursing Home Committee expands TV programming for residents

Members of the Weakley County Nursing Home Committee approved expanding the variety of programming available to nursing home residents by changing the facility’s satellite television provider, during Monday’s regular monthly meeting.

Residents, who were only receiving 17 channels, will be able to choose from 100 satellite channels, plus local channels.

In other business, Blackwell Mowing was awarded the facility’s mowing contract, which includes mowing of the nursing home grounds weekly, as well as mulching the flowerbeds once annually and trimming the shrubs twice each year.

(See complete story in the March 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)