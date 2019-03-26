Weakley County earns good marks for solid waste disposal

The reduction of solid waste in Weakley County was the main topic of discussion during a meeting of the Weakley County Solid Waste Board on Tuesday, March 19.

The purpose of the meeting was to review, discuss, and approve of the annual Solid Waste Plan and hear the latest progress report.

Wanda Fuzzell, solid waste instruction planner for the Northwest Tennessee Development District, gave her annual report detailing the amount of solid waste Weakley County has recycled and diverted from landfills during the past year.

Fuzzell stated Tennessee’s annual waste diversion goal is to prevent 25 percent of its total waste stream from going into landfills. This may be accomplished by various diversion and recycling methods.

According to Fuzzell, out of a total waste stream of 44,277.60 tons, Weakley County measured a reduction of 19,505.62 tons (44.05 percent) in 2018. She noted this is a very impressive number in relation to the goal.

