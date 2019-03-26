WCED Board discusses industrial development

Members of the Weakley County Economic Development Board discussed a wide variety of topics during Monday morning’s meeting. They are (l to r): John Bucy, secretary – treasurer; Alex Bynum, chairman; Shelby Spurgeon, Economic Development Director; and Holly Elliott.

The importance of having a skilled workforce was one of the topics for discussion during Monday morning’s meeting of the Weakley County Economic Development Board (WCEDB), which was held in the Weakley County Municipal Electric Service board room.

Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon stated she is seeking to determine what skills are needed in local industries and what the school system can do to better prepare graduates for the workforce.

“We’re trying to pair our education system with available sites,” Spurgeon said.

She mentioned there has been some interest in Weakley County’s industrial sites, and plans are in the works to expand the available acreage. Spurgeon said site development grants and grant certification are tied into the Select Tennessee presentation. For a site to quality, it must be evaluated by a consulting firm.

Spurgeon stated the Dresden site is certified which is what industries are looking for.

Greenfield has a five-year option to purchase a 66-acre prospective industrial site. She noted this property is joined by 25-acres the City of Greenfield already owns, for a combined 91 acres.

Spurgeon reported there were six industrial prospects during the past couple of months. “Most of them wanted a huge building,” she said. “One of them wanted one with 600,000 sq. ft., but we didn’t have anything that big. Some of them came by before we had the Greenfield site.”

The board approved two resolutions authorizing Spurgeon to apply for grants to help pay for studies needed to qualify the Greenfield industrial property as a TVA-certified site.

