One airlifted following two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident resulted in a McKenzie man being airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

At 12:42 p.m., on Tuesday, March 19, a car was traveling along Highway 22 in Martin, when it collided with a semi pulling a trailer near the Hyndsver Road overpass.

The driver of the car was flown from the scene by medical helicopter with leg injuries.

