McCreight appointed chairman of Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board

A local man was appointed chairman of the Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board, after the former person holding the position failed to be reappointed.

Wayne McCreight of Dresden, who has served on the Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board for several years as vice chairman, was unanimously elected as the new board chairman, during a called meeting on Friday, March 22, at UTM.

McCreight’s election as chairman followed on the heels of Dr. Chris Gooch being removed from the chairman’s position by the Obion County Commission. The reason for Gooch not being reappointed was not discussed.

After Dr. Gooch was ousted as chairman, interim airport manager Tim Smith resigned in protest. The former bookkeeper had already left prior to these events.

Obion County Commissioner Mike Holman of Union City was elected vice-chairman; Chris Rodgers OF Obion County was elected interim airport manager; and Kay Stegall of Martin was re-appointed secretary/treasurer.

(See complete story in the March 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)