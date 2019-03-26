Local students discuss education issues at SCOPE conference in Murfreesboro

Weakley County students attending this year’s Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE) conference in Murfreesboro were (l to r): Front Row – Braxton Gunter, from Westview High School; Emma Winstead, from Dresden High School; Martha Nichols, from Gleason High School; Kenady Atkins from Gleason High School; Back Row – Garritt Baker, from Westview High School; Dryver Finch, from Dresden High School; Kassidy Harris, from Greenfield High School; and Lydia Hazlewood from Greenfield High School.

Students from Weakley County joined approximately 349 of their high school peers in Murfreesboro earlier this month to express their views on public education in Tennessee at the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE). The event took place on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.

(See complete story in the March 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)