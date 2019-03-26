Local officials celebrate official groundbreaking for new Greenfield Banking Company building

A group of city and county officials joined with members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce and bank representatives in celebrating the groundbreaking for a new main office for Greenfield Banking Company that will be constructed at 112 North Front Street in Greenfield.

Greenfield Banking Company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon at the future location of a new main office at 112 North Front Street in Greenfield. The new 7,205 square foot, one-story, traditional brick facility will be one block south of their existing location in downtown Greenfield. Site work has been underway since mid-February.

The event was attended by a crowd of local and county officials, bank staff and board members.

(See complete story in the March 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)