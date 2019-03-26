Local artists sought to display artwork

The artwork of Mrs. Cathi Bickley is currently on display at Dresden City Hall. The works of a different artist will be featured each month.

The City of Dresden is looking for local artists.

“We have recently installed an Art Gallery Wall System and are displaying the works of local artists,” said Dresden Community Development Director DeDe McClure.

“We will be showcasing a different artist every month for public viewing.

