Iris Festival Parade to promote theme ‘The Stories of Our Streets’

The Tennessee Iris Festival Executive Board is promoting the theme of this year’s Iris Festival, “The Stories of Our Streets,” as the City of Dresden prepares to celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary.

An impressive lineup of fun-filled events offering something for the whole family, starts Saturday, April 27, and continues through Saturday, May 4.

Mayor Jeff Washburn said, “This year’s festival is shaping up well with many new events and lots of long time favorites on the schedule of events.” He noted that the Iris Festival Grand Parade set for Saturday, May 4 is to be one point of emphasis this year with an invitation going out to area churches, veterans organizations, scout troops, civic organizations, antique car groups, and businesses to participate in the parade with an entry such as a float of any size, a decorated vehicle, or even a walking group. “The Iris Festival Executive Committee has also reached out to area school bands to be a part of the parade to help make the 40th Anniversary a very special event,” Mayor Washburn said. He encouraged everyone to come to Dresden on Saturday morning to enjoy the parade which begins at 10 a.m. and help make the 40th Anniversary an historic event.

