Applications Being Accepted for Downtown Renovation Grant

The City of Dresden received a grant from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for downtown renovation in the amount of $15,000. The grant includes clean up, signage, painting, windows, siding, etc. The grant is being shared with downtown business and property owners for improvements.

The Downtown Dresden Steering Committee is accepting applications from property owners for exterior improvements in the downtown area. Applications may be submitted per property address. Each approved applicant will be required to invest a minimum of 25 percent of the total project cost to refurbish, upgrade, and beautify buildings in the downtown area. The Downtown Dresden Revitalization Grant will invest 75 percent up to a maximum of $2,500 for each approved or accepted project per commercial address. This is a reimbursable grant. Grant applications may be obtained by contacting DeDe McClure or Jennifer Branscum at Dresden City Hall at 364-2270 or by emailing communitydevelopment@cityofdresden.net.

(See complete story in the March 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)