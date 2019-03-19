Weakley County Commission appropriates $450,000 for road improvements

A trio of Weakley County 4-H and FFA students staffed an Ag Simulator on the east side of the court square in Dresden on Monday, prior to the Weakley County Commission meeting. They are: Kendal Penick, 4-H All-Star Western Region Chief; Grace Scarbrough, Martin FFA member; and Maggie Fowler, Greenfield FFA president. The simulator is owned by Tennessee Farm Bureau and is moved from one location to another to educate students and the general public about the importance of agriculture in Tennessee.

The poor condition of rural county roads prompted Weakley County commissioners to take action to alleviate part of the problem by providing funding to resurface some of the worst areas, during Monday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting.

The commission approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $450,000 in capital outlay notes for the purpose of improving county roads. Commissioners decided, since county roads are in such bad shape, additional funding was needed to make much needed repairs. With this in mind, the commission voted to borrow $450,000 on a capital outlay note from Debt Service to purchase equipment, which would free up that same amount of money to be spent on applying asphalt and gravel to damaged roads. The $450,000 is actually already in the Highway Department budget for the purpose of buying equipment, but when this money is spent for road improvements, the loan reimburses that same amount back into the fund to purchase equipment. The county is essentially borrowing the money from itself. Because it is moving the money from one fund to another, there is no interest on the note. The reason for the complicated process of achieving this goal is to stay within the law regarding transferring money from one fund to another.

Commissioners also voted to appoint a fiber optics exploratory committee for the purpose of attempting to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of Weakley County.

(See complete story in the March 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)