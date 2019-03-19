Union City man pleads guilty to theft charges

David Allen Harrison

Autumn Elise Moore

A Union City man charged with stealing a TV, PlayStation, and $40 in cash from a Weakley County home pled guilty in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, March 13.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, during the investigation, deputies developed 25-year-old David Allen Harrison and 25-year-old Autumn Elise Moore, both of Union City, as suspects. They were both initially charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft under $1,000

On Wednesday, Harrison entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of Misdemeanor Vandalism and Theft under $1,000, in connection with a break in on Cypress Creek Road west of Martin on March 10.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, Moore was also originally charged in the case, but, since the investigation revealed she was not with Harrison at the time of the burglary, charges against her were dropped. However, she was found guilty as charged of Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear during her court appearance on Wednesday.