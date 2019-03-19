Martin Police investigating shooting at local saloon

The Martin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter, who fired several rounds outside a Martin bar early Sunday morning.

According to Assistant Martin Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, at approximately 12:35 a.m., on March 17, Patrol Captain Eric Reed was in the area of a parking lot adjacent to Slide and Ride Saloon, located at 627 North Lindell St. in Martin, when Captain Reed heard gunshots on the other side of the parking lot.

As the shots were being fired, an extremely large number of people began to flee the area on foot and in vehicles.

No one was reported injured during the shooting, however several vehicles were hit by bullets and the front door to the club was shot out. Officers recovered nine spent shell casings in the parking lot.

The shooting incident took place following a large fight involving several subjects near the front door.

The case is being investigated by the Martin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone that has information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact the Martin Police Department at (731) 687-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 587-2611.