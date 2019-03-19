Iris Festival to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden, which will be celebrating 40 years of providing fun-filled events for the whole family, starts Saturday, April 27, and continues through Saturday, May 4.

The theme of this year’s festival is “The Stories of Our Streets,” and seeks to take a look into the past, exploring and rediscovering the many special individuals who work together to make our community great. The tradition of fireworks, food, live music and fun for the entire family continues, in recognition of four decades of tradition and community celebration.

The festival is moving many of its popular events back downtown, and plans for the festival to be bigger and better than ever.

