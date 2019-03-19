Greenfield applies for industrial site grants

Greenfield Industrial Board President Mike Biggs and Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon update members of the Greenfield City Board on the grant process that would help get Greenfield’s 87 acre industrial site approved as a TVA certified site, and eventually a certified Select Tennessee Site. Biggs and Spurgeon agreed that once the site becomes certified, it would greatly increase the likelihood that an industry would to choose to locate there.

Members of the Greenfield City Board discussed the status of an industrial site intended for future development during last Tuesday night’s meeting.

The property is located between Parker Hannifin Corporation and Bean Switch Road and connected to other property owned by the City of Greenfield.

Greenfield Industrial Board President Mike Biggs and Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon updated board members about the progress of developing the city-owned property for industrial development.

Biggs, who formerly served as Greenfield mayor, stated the site needs to be TVA-certified to be considered a “first class industry” by prospective industrial prospects.

According to Biggs, the 87 acre industrial tract is composed of 27 acres owned by the city, located next to the industrial park, and an adjoining 60 acres that Greenfield has a five-year option on to purchase for the prospective industrial site.

All of the studies and documentation combined amount to approximately $51,500.

The board voted to proceed with applying for a couple of grants available that would greatly reduce the amount paid by the City of Greenfield for the study.

(See complete story in the March 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)