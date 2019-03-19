Gleason man accused of contributing to delinquency of minors and drug related charges

Clarence Allen Grantham

Brandy Leeann Manuel

A Gleason man has been arrested on assorted charges in connection with alleged activities that contributed to the delinquency of minors, as well as drug possession charges.

Clarence Allen Grantham, 59, was charged with indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of the juveniles, as well as possession of drugs and the paraphernalia.

A second person located in the house was 36-year-old Brandy Leeann Manuel, who was charged with possession of drugs and the paraphernalia. She also had an active arrest warrant out on her for Failure to Appear.

The case is still under investigation and search warrants will be obtained for more cell phones and computers.

Grantham is scheduled to be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, March 20, and his bond is set at $50,000.

Manuel’s preliminary hearing is Wednesday, March 20, and her bond is $2,500.

