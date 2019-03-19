Gleason Board approves street resurfacing, CDBG funding for sewer improvements

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon (right) introduced recently hired Patrol Officer Kyle Bratton at Thursday night’s city board meeting.

The poor condition of several badly damaged streets was a major concern expressed by members of the Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen when they met Thursday night.

After considering their options, the board voted to borrow money to cover the cost of street repairs on some of the worst road surfaces in town.

After reviewing quotes from the paving contractors, the board agreed to hire Johnson Construction Company of Savannah, Tennessee to do the work. The streets to be repaired are: Motherall, College, Carlton, Phelps, Peace and Harmony, and Carlton Terrace.

The cost for the project as quoted by Johnson amounts to $115,285.

