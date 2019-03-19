Dresden Man Shot During Robbery; Suspect Captured

Keylon Deandre Weaver

A Shelby County man has been arrested on a charge of attempted second degree murder in connection with a robbery attempt in Dresden.

Keylon Deandre Weaver, 27, of 1629 Winchester Rd. in Memphis, is charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, at approximately 1:02 a.m. Friday, March 15, Dresden Police officers responded to a shooting at 119 Rucker Drive, where a home invasion and robbery had just occurred.

The victim, Mark Hoy, who was shot in the neck, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

The case remains under investigation.

Weaver is currently being held without bond in the Weakley County Correctional Complex.

(See complete story in the March 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)