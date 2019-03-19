Carroll County man nabbed on gun theft charges

Scottie Nicodemus Owens

A court date has been set for a Carroll County man charged with stealing nearly $30,000 worth of guns from a Weakley County home.

A preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Scottie Nicodemus Owens, of Hollow Rock, is scheduled to take place in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, April 23.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, Owens is charged with stealing 40 guns from a residence on Tumbling Creek Road just east of Gleason on January 24, 2019.

As of Monday, March 11, only nine of the 40 guns had been recovered.

Owens, who is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft over $10,000, has been released from the Weakley County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

McGowan says the case is still under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial Task Force, TBI, and ATF.