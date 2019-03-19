Obituaries

Shirley Jean Stehl

Shirley Jean Stehl, age 65 of Palmersville, died at her home on March 13. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on March 17 at Bowlin Funeral.

Ms. Stehl was born to the late Leonard and Mary Rowe Caldwell in Detroit, MI., July 5, 1953. She is survived by her daughter, Christina (Ben) Stephens of Erie, PA; son, Joshua (Heather) Hartert of Knoxville; her sisters, Judy (Connie Mac) James of Palmersville, Diane (Terry) Ferguson of Dresden, Dreama (Mike) Glover of Dresden, Lynn (Stan) Collins of Ft. Smith, AR; her brothers, Ricky (Lisa) Caldwell, and Keith (Rebecca) Caldwell both of Palmersville; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Baby John.

James Bondurant, Jr.

James Thomas Bondurant, Jr., age 68, died March 16 in Ridgley. Funeral service are Wednesday, March 20 at 1 P.M at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Griffin officiating. Burial to follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at Murphy Funeral Home.

Mr. Bondurant was born February 14, 1951 to James T. Bondurant Sr. and Mary Rhodes Sanders, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jan Bondurant.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Connor of Martin; his sister and caregiver, Glenda Tharp of Greenfield; his niece, Debbie Wren; three grandchildren, Zach Connor, William Connor, and Carleigh Connor.