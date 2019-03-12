WEAKLEY COUNTY STUDENTS EXCEL ON ACT TESTS; RANKS IN TOP 5 IN MATH & READING

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier said that he is very excited about the outcome of the most recent ACT testing. He noted Weakley County students scored the second highest in the State among counties with more than one high school. Frazier added, “Almost 70 percent of our students went on to postsecondary schools.”

Betsi Foster, Director of Federal Programs, says that Weakley County schools are surpassing statewide trends with their ACT scores.

