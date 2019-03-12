WEAKLEY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD HEARS SCHOOL HEALTH REPORT

Bethany Allen, director of Coordinated School Health for Weakley County Schools, discusses the importance of health screenings, as well as the relationship between health in learning, at Thursday’s School Board meeting at Dresden Elementary School.

Members of the Weakley County School Board heard an update from Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen concerning health-related issues, during Thursday afternoon’s meeting at Dresden Elementary School.

Allen stated Coordinated School Health is funded through the State of Tennessee. She remarked that, each year, students in grades pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, second grade, fourth grade, sixth grade, eighth grade, and ninth grade, are screened for health-related issues. This includes: hearing, vision, height and weight, blood pressure, scoliosis and color vision.

(See complete story in the March 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)