MARTIN CITY BOARD APPROVES REZONING AND ANNEXATION OF PROPERTIES

Alderman Randy Edwards (standing) shows other Martin Board members the location of a lot to be rezoned from R-3 (High Density Residential) to B-2 (Intermediate Business).

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Martin City Board, which was held in the new Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street, members considered a request to rezone property in the downtown area.

The board approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to rezone portions of two properties on Railroad Avenue owned by Andy Langley from R-3 (High Density Residential) to B-2 (Intermediate Business), in order to square-up his property and make it all usable for commercial purposes.

(See complete story in the March 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)