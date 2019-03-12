GREENFIELD’S CHLOE MOORE-MCNEIL WINS MISS BASKETBALL

Greenfield High School’s junior Chloe Moore-McNeil has been named the Class A Miss Basketball for her outstanding play. Moore-McNeil was named the Class A Miss Basketball during the award presentation which was held at MTSU on Tuesday, March 5.

Winning this award was not easy, a statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based off their playing over the 2018-19 season, their academic performance, and character. This has been an outstanding year for Chloe-Moore McNeil and the Lady Yellowjackets.

(See complete story in the March 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)