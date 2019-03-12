FINANCE, WAYS & MEANS REVIEWS $2.8 MILLION HWY DEPARTMENT CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield describes the site plans for a new $2.8 million Highway Department building project, during Monday morning’s meeting of the Finance, Ways & Means Committee, which met in the conference room at the Weakley County Department of Finance in Dresden.

One of the top items for discussion, during Monday morning’s meeting of the Finance, Ways & Means Committee, was a plan involving the construction of new and expanded facilities for the Highway Department and the Weakley County School Department garage.

The total price tag for the project is estimated at $2.8 million.

Jerry Hartsfield of TLM Associates gave a PowerPoint display showing site plans for the new buildings to be constructed and how the existing buildings would be renovated. He stated plans call for converting the existing shop to operations, converting open storage to a new shop, new equipment storage, and new administrative offices.

(See complete story in the March 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)