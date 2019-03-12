DRESDEN FIREFIGHTERS RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE TO COMMUNITY

Dresden firefighters recognized at last Monday’s Dresden City Board meeting were (l to r): front row – Firefighter/Paramedic Joe Smith, Deputy Chief Kory Green, and Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson; back row – Firefighter Patrick Tarver, Firefighter Codie Clark, Firefighter Drake Doran, Firefighter Taylor Parks, Fire Advisor Lyndal Dilday, Firefighter Tim Spence, Assistant Chief Freddie Winstead, Firefighter Matt Smith, Lieutenant Robert Doran, Firefighter Chris Cravens, and Firefighter Austin Powell.

Members of the Dresden Fire Department were recognized for their dedication and outstanding service to the community, during last Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting.

Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson called the volunteer firefighters forward to be recognized for their contributions to keeping the City of Dresden safe.

(See complete story in the March 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)