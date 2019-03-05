Martin man’s preliminary hearing set following drug bust

Dey Jordan Young Bradley

The preliminary hearing for a Martin man charged with assorted drug offenses has been scheduled for this week.

Judge Tommy Moore set bond for Dey Jordan Young Bradley, 21 of 116 Elm Street, Martin, at $25,000, and ordered the defendant to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on March 6 for his preliminary hearing.

Bradley is charged with possession of Schedule VI with intent to sell and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

