Greenfield woman indicted in traffic deaths

A Weakley County woman has been indicted in the death of a McKenzie couple involving a two-vehicle crash.

Nicii Raquel McAlister, 33, of Greenfield was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide last week by a Gibson County Grand Jury.

The indictments state that on March 5, 2018, Nicii Raquel McAlister did unlawfully and recklessly kill Bucky Lynn Wells, 47, and Kimberly S. Cook, 41, by the operation of an automobile.

