Geenfield Lady Yellowjackets Defeat Memphis Hillcrest, Advance to TSSAA State Tournament

Coach Willie Trevathan talks strategy with his team during the Lady Yellowjackets substate game with Memphis Hillcrest. The Lady Yellowjackets won 78-55 and advanced to the TSSAA State Tournament for the second year in a row.

Greenfield’s Lady Yellowjackets will be returning to the TSSAA State Class A Championship Tournament in Murfreesboro this week where they will be playing for a second straight state championship title. Greenfield earned the right to compete in the State Championship tournament by defeating Memphis Hillcrest Saturday night in a sub-state game, 78-55.

(See complete story in the March 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)