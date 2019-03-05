Dresden Board to apply for sewer grant funding

Parks & Recreation Department Director Joey Winstead (left) accepts a donation in the amount of $1,000 from Youth Soccer League Vice President Curtis Doran (right) to go to the Parks & Recreation Department, for their work in maintaining the ball fields for the soccer games.

The Dresden City Board voted to seek grant funding for a sewer improvement project during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

Board members unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the City of Dresden to apply for $459,765 in Small Cities Block Grant funding, for the purpose of making improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer system. If the grant is approved, the resolution commits the City of Dresden to provide $45,471 in local matching funds. This amounts to $505,236 in total project costs.

In other business, the Board accepted a $1,000 donation from the Youth Soccer League, which will go to the Dresden Parks & Recreation Department in appreciation for the Park employees maintaining the ball fields for the soccer teams.

