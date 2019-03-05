Donald Doster displays antique toy collection

Bro. Donald Doster, interim pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and former Weakley County Trustee, enjoys collecting antique toys as a hobby during his retirement.

Donald Doster, who resides just outside the city limits of Dresden on Snake Hill Road, has worn a lot of hats over the years, but one of his favorite activities is toy collecting.

Many people will recall the nursery and landscaping business he operated, before entering into politics and being elected as Weakley County Trustee for five consecutive four-year terms (1990-2000). Additionally, Doster served a four-year term on the Weakley County Commission (2014-2018) representing the 9th District, which encompasses Dresden and the surrounding area. He has also worked as an auctioneer.

Bro. Doster, who is an ordained minister, has served as pastor of several Baptist churches in the area. His ministry began in 1972, when he was appointed pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Other churches where he has served as pastor were: West Union, New Hope, Mt. Pelia, McConnell, Union Grove, Moore’s Chapel, Sand Hill, and Alamo. He is currently serving as interim pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, but also fills in for pastors at other churches when they are sick or on vacation.

A visit to Doster’s private toy museum is like taking a trip back in time to see the playthings that amused children of all ages during the early part of the 20th Century. He built an outbuilding a couple of years ago to house the huge toy collection, which serves as a museum.

