Weakley County schools receive federal grant for water stations

A recently approved federal grant, that requires no local matching funds, will provide money to pay for the installation of water stations in Weakley County schools.

According to Weakley County Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen, Martin Middle School was interested in participating last year, and Coordinated School Health was able to install a water station in their school.

Allen stated Weakley County Coordinated School Health has been awarded $13,000 per year for the next five years to implement the plan.

“We just hope we can get all of our schools onboard, so that in just a few years, they’ll all have watering stations,” Allen said.

