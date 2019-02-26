THP reports two-vehicle crash north of Martin

On Monday morning, February 25, law enforcement and other emergency personnel responded to two separate automobile accidents that occurred almost simultaneously at the same location.

According to Lt. Brad Wilbanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle accident was followed by a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 45 E, just north of Martin, that resulted in one of the drivers being transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries.

(See complete story in the February 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)