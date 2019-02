Shantez Tywon Burnside

Julie Lee Olds

A couple accused of robbing Simmons Bank in South Fulton on February 20, was captured less than an hour later in rural Weakley County, just outside Dresden city limits.

Those arrested are 36-year-old Shantez Tywon Burnside, of South Fulton; and 37-year-old Julie Lee Olds, of Franklin, Kentucky.

