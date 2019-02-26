Martin F.D. battles two residential fires simultaneously

Martin firefighters examine the damage to a home located on Old Fulton Road, in order to determine the cause of the blaze.

Martin firefighters were battling a garage fire just outside the city limits, when they were called to fight a residential blaze in the City of Martin.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, a fire was reported at 523 Old Fulton Rd. in Martin, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26.

Martin firefighters were already busy battling another structure fire when the call was received concerning the blaze on Old Fulton Road, Chief Summers stated. The earlier fire started around 3:38 a.m. in a detached garage that was connected to a Pleasant Hill Road home by a breezeway.

(See complete story in the February 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)