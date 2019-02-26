Henry County man captured following foot chase

Two men from neighboring counties appeared in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, February 20 for their preliminary hearing on charges of resisting arrest, following a traffic stop near Dresden.

Chad Wayne Isbell, 52, of McKenzie, and Barton Derek Grande, 44, of Henry are both charged with Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest. Isbell also has active warrants out on him from Henry County for bond revocation, failure to appear and two other warrants.

When Deputy Cantrell attempted to place Grande in handcuffs, the defendant became combative. Grande jerked away and grabbed the deputy’s service weapon, but the officer was able to regain control and arrest Grande.

(See complete story in the February 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)