HEED Committee to seek grant for multi-purpose building and safe room

TLM Associates, Inc. presented floor plans for a 15,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose building and safe room, during Wednesday’s HEED Committee meeting.

During Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Weakley County Health, Education, and Economic Development (HEED) Committee, members approved a motion to pursue a grant for a county multi-purpose building and safe room costing an estimated $4 million.

Architectural plans of the proposed 15,000-plus sq. ft. structure were distributed to commissioners, and discussed. The plans were revised to address concerns expressed by the commissioners at the previous HEED meeting.

The building would house a multi-purpose community room that could be utilized as a safe room capable of sheltering up to 2,000 people, in the event of a tornado or other life-threatening weather-related event.

It is also designed to provide offices and other facilities necessary for operating the Weakley County Office on Aging and the Weakley County Ag Extension Office.

TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield and Henson Construction’s Cary Henson explained the FEMA grant, if approved, would provide $3 million (75 percent) of the project cost leaving $1 million (25 percent) to be funded by local sources.

