Flooding reported across Weakley County

Weakley County Highway Department crews posted a ‘Road Closed’ sign at a bridge on Mt. Pelia Road, just past Three Point Road in Martin.

Water passes over Cypress Creek Road off Highway 431, west of Martin.

Water over roads and bridges began to recede Sunday, after heavy rainstorms that dumped copious amounts of water on Northwest Tennessee finally came to an end.

On Monday morning, Jeff Cosby, General Manager of the Weakley County Highway Department, stated Hart’s Mill Road near the intersection of Stafford Store Road was still under water, and portions of the road near the Carroll County line were also still submerged.

Other roads that flooded over the weekend included: Cypress Creed in Martin; Boydsville Road at Sprouts Levee, located north of Hwy 190; and Hazlewood Road off Highway 431.

