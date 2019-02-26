Black History Month Celebrated

Fuller Street Baptist Church in Dresden held a Black History Month Celebration on the afternoon of Sunday, February 24.

In the photo above, Fuller Street Baptist Church Pastor Devon J. Cunningham (seated) listens as one of the guest speakers of the event, Pastor Orwin Cowley of McCabe Temple United Methodist Church in Martin speaks about the significance of Bible scripture that speaks of the black men and women and their accomplishments.

In addition to Brother Cowley, other speakers included Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, and Reverend Cunningham.

The McCabe Temple Choir also performed a number of spiritual songs during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, a meal was served to attendees.

(For more photos, see the Dresden Enterprise Facebook page.)